NEWARK — Twenty-eight years ago, on Thanksgiving Day Art and Elsie Deys served a free Thanksgiving dinner to the people of the Newark Community. That meal grew into the Free Lunch Program hosted at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 301 E. Miller St., Newark.
Now Grab and Go Lunches are handed out on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 11 a.m. and 12 noon. Last year, 162 complete Grab and Go dinners were served for Thanksgiving and 158 Grab and Go dinners were served at Christmas.
Three teams of 5 people prepare the meals each day. The food comes from Food Link, local merchants and donations from local organizations, individuals and churches.
This year, Thanksgiving dinner has some new features. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, everyone will receive a regular Grab and Go lunch. They will also receive a large bag of food with ingredients for a holiday meal at home including a frozen chicken. The bag will have a generous supply of fruits, vegetables and canned goods to use in the future.
Manny and Alice Crespo, Managers, are pleased with this idea because their loyal staff can now be home with their family on Thanksgiving Day. A similar plan is being considered for the Christmas meal.