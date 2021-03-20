NEWARK — Prior to the pandemic, the Newark Free Lunch Program was providing meals in the basement dining room of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Approximately 7,812 free meals were served per year.
Last March, the dining room was forced to close, and volunteers prepared “grab-and-go” lunches that were handed out at the door.
The number of lunches given out went up sharply due to unemployment; volunteers handed out 22,205 lunches in the past year. That included 162 complete Thanksgiving dinners and 158 complete Christmas dinners.
In the past, mostly adults have received meals, but this last year there was an upsurge in the number of families with children who needed lunch.
“This volume has devastated our budget, and we need some financial help,” lunch program managers Manny and Alice Crespo said. “In the last 28 years, we have never turned anyone away, and we do not want to turn anyone away now.”
If able to help, send a check to Emmanuel UMC Newark Free Lunch Program, 301 East Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.