NEWARK — On Oct. 9, 13 members of the Newark Garden Club assembled at Central Park to present their annual Civic Beautification Award to local recipients. Each year, the club encourages civic pride in the village by publicly recognizing a community local business or organization which has created an outstanding horticultural display.
Club President Shirley Stowell first recognized the village itself for the work and time spent beautifying downtown. Over the past two years, the village planted many trees and flowers, and installed new sidewalks and curbs, making Newark a great place to live and visit. Bob Hutteman, superintendent of Public Works for the village, was on hand to accept the award. Club members thanked Hutteman and his entire crew for their contributions to the beautification of the village.
The Newark Garden Club also presented a special Beautification Award to Doug Townsend, supervisor of the Operations Center for the village. Townsend has worked diligently for years on projects that have enhanced the beauty of the village. His contributions include selecting and arranging flowers, plants, and trees in the parks and along the streets.
The Newark Garden Club is currently seeking new members who enjoy gardening with like-minded people. For more information, please call club president Shirley Stowell at (315) 331-8535.