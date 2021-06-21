NEWARK — At a recent Newark Rotary Club meeting, two Paul Harris Fellows were awarded.
Receiving the awards were Maurice Strobridge and Ryan Kreuser.
“Maury” Strobridge joined the club in 1955 and was president in 1967-68. While practicing law and serving as a judge on several levels he found time to be very active in the Newark Club and his community. Now retired, he continues to be active in supporting Rotary.
Ryan Kreuser, son of Rotarians Marc and Holly Kreuser, is a Newark High School graduate and is part of a very active Rotary family. A senior at SUNY Oswego, he performed a 4x4x48 challenge (running four miles every four hours for 48 hours) recently, raising over $1,200 for the Rotary foundation.
One of the highest honors Rotary can bestow upon a person, recipients are Rotarians and community professionals in recognition of their outstanding contributions, exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary in placing “Service Above Self.” A Paul Harris Fellow is a person who has contributed, or in whose name a contribution of $1,000 has been made, to the Annual Programs Fund and certain other programs of The Rotary Foundation. Recognition of a Paul Harris Fellow is an opportunity to show appreciation for a person, either Rotarian or non-Rotarian, who shares the values of the Foundation.