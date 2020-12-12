NEWARK — For 94 years the Newark Rotary Club has raised funds to help people at home and around the world.
The organization is now seeking help from the community.
Individuals and businesses are invited to partner with Rotary to help make Newark a better place to live. The Rotary Club’s service projects include peace-building, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.
Newark Rotary is seeking premier sponsors to give an annual donation of $250 to help fund the many service projects of the club. You can participate as an individual, a family, a business, a non-profit, or as a meaningful memorial to a loved one who has passed. Premier sponsors’ names or messages will appear on their website and weekly bulletin throughout the Rotary year.
Donations received by Jan. 6 as a premier sponsor will entitle the donor to be entered for a chance to win a wine basket, now on display at the Newark branch of Lyons National Bank.
For more information, please call Donna Johnson at (585) 729-4270.