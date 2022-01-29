NEWARK — The Newark Rotary, in partnership with Living Waters for the World, soon will be bringing clean water, sanitation and economic development to the rural community of Tabi in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
Although Rotary’s February trip there has been delayed until early spring at the request of its Tabi partners, the building is scheduled for completion next month. When the team of 14 local Rotarians and Presbyterians from the Geneva Presbytery arrive in Cancun, vans will be rented to transport the system equipment, resources and supplies for community health education sessions and books that will be donated to the elementary school in Tabi.
In preparation for the installation and dedication of the new purified water plant, the team is hosting “Wings and Wheels of Love,” offering Valentine’s Day- and Mexican-themed baskets, children’s items, gift cards and much more to help fund the cost of the vehicles. The auction site is www.32auctions.com/LivingWaters. It began Wednesday and continues through Feb. 4.
For more information, contact Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276.