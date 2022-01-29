Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. &&