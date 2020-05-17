NEWARK — The village’s 14th annual Community Pride Day clean up is set for May 23.
This year’s theme is once again “Color our Community with Pride.” Volunteers are needed to help beautify the community by planting flowers, pulling weeds and cleaning up litter. Community volunteers will assemble in the parking lot on the south side of T. Spencer Knight Park east of Pontillo’s (in the municipal parking lot on Route 31) where volunteers will receive their assignments. The village cleanup and flower planting will take place between 10 a.m. and noon.
The work crews will social distance while cleaning the canal banks, parks, canal trails, area around old locks 58 and 59, parking lots, village streets, and wherever debris removal is necessary. Volunteers will also plant flowers around the village in designated areas.
This year, Community Pride Day will again include a village-wide floral planting effort. Residents, schools and village businesses are invited to join the effort by cleaning up trash and planting colorful flowers around home yards and business store fronts this spring.
The following retail businesses are offering discounts for village of Newark residents: HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet through June 15th, Plassche Lumber on house paint and painting accessories from May 18 to 31), Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc. on deliveries and purchases of select gas powered equipment from May 18 to June 3, and Secor Hardware and Home Center on paint, lawn and garden items, and plants.
A prize of $200 will be awarded to the most colorful Newark business exterior and $200 will be awarded to the most colorful Newark resident’s front yard. To enter your business or home, call Robbin Bremer at (315) 331-4770 ext. 108. Registration must be received by 1 p.m. May 20. Judging will take place May 26.
The 2020 Newark “Color our Community Pride Day” is sponsored by Wal-Mart, Secor Hardware and Home Center, Plassche Lumber, Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc., HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet, Newark Rotary Club, Newark Garden Club, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, and the village of Newark. For any questions or to sign up to as a volunteer, call Robbin Bremer at (315) 331-4770 ext. 108.