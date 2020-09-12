NEWARK — Running with the Newark High School cross-country team on vacant wooded land in the Silver Hill Technology Park two years ago, junior Broden Haltiner remembers thinking how great it would be if the four dilapidated pedestrian bridges could be replaced.
The bridges, which span portions of the two ponds on the northwestern area of the property, were built as part of the Sarah Coventry Jewelry headquarters construction during the company’s heyday in the late 1960s. Once the largest direct sellers of costume jewelry in the world, the C.H. Stuart Co. outgrew its Sarah Coventry headquarters on VanBuren Street in Newark along the Erie Canal and relocated to a much larger, new building just south of the village, on Route 88.
Village of Newark and Town of Arcadia historian Chris Davis noted how the Stuarts transformed the former Price farmland they’d purchased in 1967 for its new Sarah Coventry headquarters into an attractive park-like setting that also featured walking trails through “Sarah’s Enchanted Forest” and a distinctive cross-country course that Newark and other Section V athletes used for many years.
Three years ago, the non-profit Wayne Economic Development Corp., which owns and manages the vacant property in the Silver Hill Technology Park, granted permission for Newark High School cross-country athletes to begin using the course again and holding meets there.
A year later, Haltiner thought of a way to make his dream of new pedestrian bridges come true — at least one of them anyway.
A Troop 138 Boy Scout member in Newark, Haltiner, 15, thought rebuilding one of the bridges would be a perfect project for him to earn his Eagle Scout ranking. Scoutmaster Jim Crawford agreed. So did fellow scout Michael Oberdorf, also a Newark junior who wanted to earn his Eagle Scout ranking.
After gaining approval from Bill Garman, Eagle Scout Advancement chairman for the Mohawk District, Haltiner met with Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, WEDC CEO and Executive Director Brian Pincelli, and others. They settled on the idea of the two new bridges being built.
While the projects got started later than originally planned because of the COVID-19 shutdown and scarcity of lumber, Haltiner and Oberdorf, with help from the village, WEDC, Troop 138 scouts and some of their parents, family members, friends — even the mayor and his son, Luke, a Newark Middle School seventh-grader — finished the job in August.
As part of the project, Pincelli said the WEDC replaced deteriorated steel girders for the bridge at a cost of about $26,000. Through an inter-municipal agreement with the WEDC, the village provided new concrete foundations.
Santelli Lumber in Palmyra donated $1,900 in lumber for Haltiner’s bridge replacement project. Because of the shortage of lumber during the COVID-19 shutdown, HEP Sales/North Main Lumber in Newark provided Oberdorf lumber for his bridge at a wholesale price.
Each of the scouts is being reimbursed for expenses incurred for their projects by the WEDC.
Civil engineer Bob Hutteman, the superintendent of the village’s Department of Public Works, voluntarily designed the bridges for Haltiner and Oberdorf’s projects.
Taylor was pleased with the results.
“It’s great to see the pedestrian bridges back there and being used,” Taylor said. “It’s a vast improvement and a really nice addition to the park. The bridges go a long way in helping with the aesthetics of the park and provide people a peaceful place in our community to visit.”
“We’re very thankful to the boys for their hard work on this project,’’ Pincelli said. “We appreciate their interest in volunteering their time. It’s very impressive that they would tackle a project like that.”
The two Eagle Scouts-in-waiting were pleased with their efforts.
“It is a great accomplishment for us,’’ Oberdorf said. “We got it done.”
“I’m very happy,” Haltiner added. “So many people are using the bridges now.”
Haltiner and Oberdorf must complete their reports and prepare presentations that will result in each of them receiving their Eagle Scout ranking by year’s end.