Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic are among 28 hospitals worldwide to become verified by the American College of Surgeons Quality Verification Program.
First published in July 2021, the ACS QVP Standards provide a proven, standardized method for establishing, measuring and improving a hospital’s quality infrastructure across all surgical departments.
The inaugural group of QVP hospitals includes three international hospitals and 25 in the U.S. The first group of hospitals verified by ACS QVP includes a variety of hospital types and sizes, such as community, large and mid-size academic,public safety-net, military, and small/rural, among others.
Newark-Wayne, a 300-bed community hospital in Newark, and Clifton Springs, a 262-bed community hospital and nursing home, met the criteria to be verified as American College of Surgeons QVP Focused Hospitals. Under the ACS QVP Focused designation, Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs have demonstrated an active commitment to establishing a surgery-wide quality infrastructure that has been implemented in at least two surgical departments and will continue broader implementation across all surgical specialties.
“QVP takes a holistic approach to improving surgical care in hospitals. It looks at surgery overall, and not just one specific specialty, so all surgical patients benefit when their hospital is verified for this quality program by the America College of Surgeons,” said Dr. Clifford Y. Ko, director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care. “The staff at each verified hospital should be commended for their dedication and commitment in achieving QVP verification. Now that we have this first network of 28 hospitals verified, their surgical teams will be able to learn from each other and teach others how to embark on this quality journey.”
“Having our two rural hospitals recognized at the national level amongst large, high-quality health systems speaks to the culture of safety and quality we continue to strive for in the Eastern Region,” said Dustin Riccio, president of the Eastern Region at Rochester Regional Health. “The work that Dr. Schiralli and his team have done to obtain this verification from the American College of Surgeons solidifies that the surgical programs at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital are the highest quality in the Finger Lakes Region. We look forward to continuing to provide this level of exceptional quality and service for our local communities.”
As ACS QVP hospitals, Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs received in-depth assessments at the hospital and specialty levels. The assessment includes customized, actionable recommendations — such as how to engage everyone from hospital leadership to frontline providers to establish a generative safety and quality culture. ACS QVP provides the tools for QVP hospitals to develop a standardized approach to surgical care to help reduce complications, minimize waste, and increase the value of surgical care for their patients.
ACS QVP is based on 12 program standards, outlined in the Optimal Resources for Surgical Quality and Safety 2021 ACS QVP Standards manual. The ACS QVP standards are adapted from core elements of the Optimal Resources for Surgical Quality and Safety, or “Red Book.” The program builds on the College’s long-standing commitment to surgical quality by using principles gleaned from experience working with the roughly 3,000 hospitals that participate in ACS Quality Programs. The key principles of ACS QVP are driven by data surveillance along with standardized processes and systems to find, fix, and prevent problems to improve the quality and safety of surgical patient care.