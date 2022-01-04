NEWARK — The village Police Department, Reliant Federal Credit Union, and Newark Rotary joined hands and hearts recently to provide monetary contributions to make the holiday season a little brighter for 26 children from 14 local families.
Their generosity allowed the children to participate in a three-hour “Shop With A Cop” event at Newark Walmart Dec. 12, allowing them to “purchase” toys and other items they needed and wanted using nearly $2,500 — about $250 of which was donated by shoppers in the store that day, when the event was happening.
In addition to what they got during the “Shop with a Cop” event, the children received a stocking from Walmart and their families received a ham from the store. And, all the families were to receive a pre-made Christmas dinner provided by Wegmans.
The Newark Central School District identified the participating families, who, for various reasons, might benefit greatly from some assistance at this time of year.
Newark PD Sgt. Nick Dapolito coordinated the event. Members of the Newark PD that participated in the shopping event included Dapolito, Chief Mark Thoms, Inv. Jay Warren, Sgt. Randy Rice, and Officers Jacob Jackson, Ethan Derr, and Tom Robertson.
Dapolito said much of the money contributed by the Newark PD was raised during a “No Shave” event in which department members paid for the right to grow a beard in November and December. Some who didn’t grow a beard also contributed.
Thoms, on his last day of work Dec. 17 before retiring, commended members of his department that made donations, noting “they brought a lot of holiday cheer” to some local children.
Dapolito agreed, noting he wants to continue the “Shop With A Cop” event next year.
“It was very rewarding and heartfelt this year,” Dapolito said. “Families were very appreciative. It was a lot of fun walking around the store with the kids as they shopped. They had so much fun picking out what they wanted.”