HOPEWELL — It did not come as a surprise when the Ontario County Fair was canceled. Events like were canceled all over the state because of COVID-19.
For 4-H youth, county fairs are a milestone in their year, a time where they come together to for fun and learning and to exhibit their hard work. From rabbits and dairy cows and dresses and science projects, 4-H’ers work hard all year to prepare projects for exhibition in the county fair.
When New York state began announcing plans for reopening, the 4-H staff, volunteers, and the Ontario County Fairboard came together to develop an alternative plan that would recapture some normalcy and give youth the opportunity the get their hard work evaluated and rewarded.
The week of Aug. 10-15, the dream became reality when series of 4-H shows took place.
Ontario County 4-H shows were made possible because of the collaboration of the Ontario County Fairboard, 4-H volunteers, and local sponsors. The shows were held at the county fairgrounds, and exposure was limited by having different species attend each day, and by limiting spectators to 1-2 guests per youth participant. Participants and their guests were checked in at the gate, where they submitted their ticket and answered a health questionnaire. Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations were available near the show rings at all times, and masks were required when social distancing was not possible.
The goal of 4-H shows at the fair always has been to provide a safe space for youth to interact with their peers, share what they had learned, receive feedback and encouragement from caring judges, and step up into leadership roles. However, what made these shows very special was the challenges that were overcome to make them possible.
4-H volunteers got creative in how they ran the shows, and judges donated their time to the effort. The youth were the most impressive. From getting the fairgrounds ready the week before, to preparing their projects and wearing their masks faithfully, to helping out at the shows themselves, the youth showed leadership and resilience that was stronger than ever before. Most that stepped up to help with running shows were teens, but even younger members took responsibility and cared for their friends throughout the week. One instance was 9-year-old Mason, who noticed a younger youth struggling with reading during the poultry science contest and came alongside to help.
As Sherry Thompson, volunteer 4-H rabbit superintendent, so aptly put it in her address to the youth: “Hopefully we will be back to normal next year, but even if not, we’ve proven that we can do anything.”
The Ontario County Agricultural Society helped secure sponsors and prepare the grounds, and many volunteers worked tirelessly before and during the show week to make sure that everything was conducted safely and smoothly. Donations from the following sponsors made the experience possible: Tractor Supply Co., CountryMax, Storybook Farm, Casella Waste Systems, Half Dutch Farm, Seneca Orchards, Monica’s Pies, Rugenstein Family Farm, Just for Fun Bunnitry, and Sew Fancy Embroidery.
