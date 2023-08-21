CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Democratic Committee participated in Family Promise of Ontario County’s Amazing Bed Race, its largest fundraiser of the year, at the Ontario County Fairgrounds recently. The OCDC won trophies in three of four categories: Best Bed, Most Money Raised, and fastest in the “Sunday Drivers” division.
OCDC’s bed, Lady Liberty, was built using donated wheelchair and bicycle wheels, bed springs, and a foam mattress, and decorated with red, white, and blue metallic streamers as well as hand-painted signage that declared, “Democracy Never Sleeps” and “Family Promise Means Home.” A 20-foot American Flag proudly waved from the back of the bed. Members of the OCDC pushed the bed during the race while a costumed Lady Liberty declared:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
John Hurley, OCDC chair, said, “Democrats are committed to helping those in need; our members came together to support Family Promise, an organization that is so important to children and families in need of housing. And yes, we have a competitive spirit! We came home with three trophies, but best of all, we were able to raise over $5,000 for Family Promise. We are so grateful for all who donated and those who participated in the race.”
Family Promise helps families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. Its approach involves prevention services before families become homeless; shelter to help families experiencing homelessness access housing; and stabilization programs once families have secured housing.
Kate Bluett, director of case management for Family Promise, said, “The Amazing Bed Race is a fun way to bring awareness to our community and raise funds. This year the race brought in $20,000, which will go a long way in helping families in need of housing. The Ontario County Democratic Committee hit it out of the park with their bed, race win, and contributions.”