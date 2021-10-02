CANANDAIGUA — Ever wonder what 4-H is really about or how you can get involved? The Ontario County 4-H program will host an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at their office on 480 N. Main St.
The organization offers county, state, and national opportunities in which youth ages 5-19 can be involved. Some of the opportunities in Ontario County center around animal science, food and nutrition, citizenship, community service, domestic arts, and robotics. The goal of the 4-H program is to increase learning (Head), foster compassion (Heart), promote community service (Hands), and inspire healthy lifestyles (Health). The program takes a hands-on approach to learning and its goal is to prepare youth for the future by teaching life skills.
At the open house, participants have the opportunity to meet members and some of their project animals, participate in hands on activities, watch the robotics club’s robot at work, and talk with volunteer leaders and 4-H educators.
Contact Sarah Wilhelm with any questions by emailing sab423@cornell.edu or calling (585) 394-3977, ext. 428.