CANANDAIGUA — Each February, Ontario County 4-H holds a public presentation program, giving youth the opportunity to present speeches on a variety of topics before receiving feedback from volunteer evaluators.
This year’s presentations were held virtually by way of live Zoom calls. In all, 46 youth and 10 volunteer evaluators were involved. Youth took turns presenting on a variety of interesting topics. Immediately following their presentation, they answered questions from the audience; then, the evaluators gave them feedback about their presentation.
The following youth took part in this year’s virtual 4-H public presentation program: Henry Torgerson, Nadia Gauss, Blake Gauss, Josiah Seeber, Elijah Seeber, Isaiah Seeber, Addison Snyder, Olivia Maslyn, Grace Maslyn, Emory Bienvenue, Hannon Bienvenue, Hazel McLaughlin, Declan McLaughlin, Kellan McLaughlin, Manny Mand, Preet Mand, Ryland Dunham, Natalie Dunham, Isaiah Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Wyatt Wadams, Everett Miller, Shelby Miller, Amelia Santy, Lucas Santy, Isaac Wheeler, Winnie Archer, Travis Clark, Jack Kemper, Fernando Soberon, Elana Soberon, Sara Soberon, Chase Atwood, Rebecca Pare, Kaelynn Hanggi, James Hay, Emily Hay, Claire Penta, Mollie Thaine, Noah Cammarota, Lila Cammarota, Grant Pyra, and Charlie Rodas.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario County 4-H is offering several in-person, socially distanced and virtual learning opportunities. If you are interested in enrolling as a member or volunteer, or if you have questions about the program, reach out to Sarah Wilhelm at sab423@cornell.edu or (585) 394-3977.