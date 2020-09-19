CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC’s summer event took a different road once again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to hold its traditional Cruisin’ for a Cause, the agency instead hosted its inaugural drive-in concert at Roseland Waterpark, raising over $30,000 to benefit the Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation.
“Thanks to the generosity of our community, Ontario ARC was still able to raise a significant amount of money to help support our growing menu of innovative programs and services that impact the lives of people with disabilities or other challenges living in Ontario County and the surrounding region,” said Michele Wistner, development director at Ontario ARC. “A special thank you to our sponsors and Roseland Waterpark for making the evening possible.”
The fun-filled, end-of-summer event featured live music from Silver Arrow Band and an online auction that raised more than $5,000.
Ontario ARC’s signature events are made possible thanks to the continued support of our generous community partners.