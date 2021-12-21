VICTOR — Ontario ARC’s holiday gift-wrapping booth has returned to Eastview Mall in 2021, and volunteer slots remain available.
Proceeds from the booth benefit the Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation and its menu of programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or other challenges.
The gift-wrapping booth will continue through Christmas Eve.
Anyone interesting in volunteering should contact Ontario ARC Special Events Coordinator Eden Thomas at (585) 919-2106 or ethomas@ontarioarc.org.
For details about sponsorship opportunities, contact Michele Wistner at (585) 919-2156 or mwistner@ontarioarc.org.