HOPEWELL — A day before Halloween, Ontario Center staff members held their Halloween Decoration Door Contest.
Residents and staffers combined their creative efforts to design the best resident door possible — although not necessarily the scariest. Judges chose the best creative door, then voted on the rest. In all, 15 doors took part.
Staffer Barb Longwell was the designing force behind the first- and third-place winners, but received first place for Ralph Davis’ door. The design consisted of hanging socks accompanied by the phrase “Trick or Treat, Smell Our Feet.” Following Longwell were staffers Sue Schull and Tammy Voeltz, who received second place for resident Bernie Boudrais’ door. Third place went to Longwell and Sheri Zufelt for their decoration of Granger Wilson and Bradley Dunlap’s door.
“This has been incredibly fun,” said Voeltz, the recreation director at privately run facility on County Complex Drive. “It shows how some people can show off their creativity in so many different ways.”