ONTARIO COUNTY — The Ontario County 4-H Tractor and Farm Safety course for 2021 recently wrapped up with the driving test conducted by Bob Linehan and Matt Cooper at Monroe Tractor in Canandaigua on May 1.
All 10 participants passed the written and driving course. Participants were: Alex Boock, Ethan Gage, and Zachery Jones of Canandaigua; Joseph Walters of Bloomfield; Hunter Ayers and Mason Shaw of Stanley; Garret Cooper and Joseph Rossman of Clifton Springs; Olivia Maslyn of Farmington; and Keaton Yates of Honeoye Falls.
The eight-week course started with a presentation by James Carrabba, Agricultural Safety Specialist with The New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) out of Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown. Equipment safety was held at Monroe Tractor with Chris Stewart and Bob Linehan, Chris Roeland, and store manager Steve Knopf. Class was held in the repair shop with a mix of new tractors and older equipment in for repair.
Land Pro in Hall also held a class in its shop with Duane Derick covering the purpose and proper attachment of PTO shafts and hydraulic hoses as well as the dangers associated with them. Presentations on electrical safety, tractor safety, and personal protection equipment were given by Casey Kunes and John Zabliski.
The course included several videos depicting real life situation as teaching tools. In addition, Ontario Sheriff’s Department Lt. Bob Green presented a session on highway safety. Green’s farming background added to the Power Point presentation on the dangers farmers face every day out on the road.
A practice driving session was held at 4-H Camp Bristol Hills with teachers Mark and Colletta Francese, Dale Kirkwood and Harold Parrish, as well as a hands-on “Stop The Bleed” session lead by EMTs Bryan and Amber McMillan from Canandaigua Emergency Squad. Youth ages 14 and 15 who completed the program are now certified to be employed on farms that are not owned by immediate family members.
For more information about this and other 4-H agriculture programs in Ontario County, contact Amy Morrisey at Ontario County Cooperative Extension by calling (585) 394-3977, extension 429.