CANANDAIGUA — For their February club activity, the members of Ontario County 4-H’s teen group wanted to spread some love to those who might be feeling lonely during this Valentine’s Day. Their solution was a Valentine’s Day card drive.
Group members Shelby Miller, Olivia Maslyn, Grace Maslyn, Wyatt Wadams, Isaiah Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, and Simon Czadzeck came up with the idea and developed materials to promote the drive to others in their 4-H community. They invited 4-H families across Ontario County to make homemade Valentine’s Day cards that would be distributed to residents of local nursing homes. Youth ages 5-19 from various 4-H clubs participated by creating cards.
The teens collected 305 handmade cards in all, and were able to divide those between the Elm Manor, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, Horizons, and Quail Summit senior facilities. COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from distributing them in person.
“It is wonderful to see youth of all ages reach out to spread love and kindness in our community in a time when we so desperately need it,” Ontario County 4-H Educator Sarah Wilhelm said.