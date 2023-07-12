CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has opened the application process for grants that will go to non-profits, private entities, and municipalities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The grants, funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, will go to projects that support the development and expansion of arts, cultural, and recreational opportunities.
The county is soliciting grant applications ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 to support the recovery and economic resilience and/or quality of life in the county.
The application process is live at ontariocountyny.gov/communitygrant through Aug. 11. Check the site for additional information on eligibility, matching funds, and other program requirements.