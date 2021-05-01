GENEVA — The Ontario County Office for the Aging has announced a grand reopening for Monday. The agency will support seniors 60 and older with a dining service offered at 11:30 a.m. weekdays.
Members of the older community are welcome to attend a meal and conversation at Lyceum Heights Senior Living Facility, 150 Lyceum St.. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Make a reservation by calling (585) 919-2773.
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.