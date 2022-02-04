CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Office for the Aging is offering five community dining locations in Ontario County, as well as a grab-and-go location.
The meal sites offer the opportunity to meet with new or old friends. Anyone 60 and older is welcome.
Here are the locations and schedules in the Times’ readership area:
GENEVA
• Lyceum Heights, 150 Lyceum St., 11:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Elmcrest Manor Apartments, 99 Lewis St., 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.
SHORTSVILLE
• Shortsville Fire Hall, 5 Sheldon St., 12:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday.
CANANDAIGUA
• The Salvation Army, 110 Saltonstall St., 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.
GORHAM
• United Methodist Church, 4746 South St., 11:45 a.m., second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
Grab-and-Go Site
CLIFTON SPRINGS
• Spa Apartments, 11 E. Main St., 3:30 p.m., weekdays.
Reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Call (585) 919-2773 to reserve your meal.