CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Republican Committee endorsed five candidates for office and elected the committee leadership team at its meeting Sept. 29 at the Canandaigua Elks Lodge.
Re-elected as county committee officers were Chairwoman Trisha Turner of Victor, First Vice Chair Chris Catt of Victor, Second Vice Chair Phil Beckley of Geneva, and Secretary Bonnie Ross of Canandaigua. Elected as Treasurer of the committee was Rob Patnesky of Geneva. Patnesky is Financial Secretary for the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department.
Chairwoman Turner also serves as Upstate Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Committee, Regional Director for the New York State Assembly and president of the National Federation of Republican Women. She is starting her fourth term as leader of the Ontario committee.
Dave Cirencione was endorsed for Ontario County Sheriff. Cirencione, a lifelong resident of Ontario County, is a 20-year veteran of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Dept. and currently serves as Lieutenant, overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division. He has served as a volunteer firefighter with the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department for 28 years.
Rep. Claudia Tenney received the committee’s backing for Congress representing the new 24th District, which includes Ontario County. Prior to her election to Congress in 2016, she represented portions of the 24th District for six years in the New York State Assembly.
Judge Jim Vazanna, of Monroe County and Judge Jason Cook of Yates County were endorsed for State Supreme Court Justice in the 7th Judicial District.
Serving as Yates County Judge since 2017, Judge Cook presides over all felony criminal cases in County Court, Family Court, Surrogate Court and Drug Treatment Court, as well as serving as the Pistol Permit Licensing Officer.
Judge Vazanna, who was in private law practice for 25 years, has been a Monroe County Family Court Judge for seven years, an Acting State Supreme Court Justice for four years and Presiding Justice for Integrated Domestic Violence Supreme Court. The governor of New York appointed him to the NYS Citizens Review Panel for Child Protective Services.
Farmington Town Justice Morris Lew received the committee’s support for another term in the town court.
The committee previously endorsed six candidates, including three incumbent members of the New York State Legislature, State Sen. Pam Helming, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes.
Sen. Helming is in her third term as State Senator from the 54th District. A former Town of Canandaigua supervisor, she was elected to the State Senate in November 2016.
Assemblyman Gallahan, a former Manchester Town Supervisor for 11 years, was elected to the New York State Assembly in District 131 on Nov. 3, 2020.
Assemblywoman Byrnes was elected to the State Assembly representing District 133 in 2018. She has been an attorney for 32 years, and for 10 years she served as a Rochester City Court Judge.
Ontario County Treasurer Gary Baxter received the committee’s support for another term. Baxter, a former Geneva City Councilor and retired Geneva police officer, began serving as treasurer in 2005 when he was appointed to the position by Gov. George Pataki to complete an unexpired term.
The committee endorsed two candidates for Ontario County Coroner, incumbent Scott “Scooter” Avedisian and Terri Haskins.
Avedisian, a retired Ontario County sheriff’s deputy, was elected coroner four years ago. Haskins is a family nurse practitioner.
All of the candidates endorsed will be on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.