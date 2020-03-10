GENEVA — The 57th annual Ontario County Safety Council banquet and awards ceremony is set for 6 p.m. March 24 at Club 86, and tickets are now on sale.
The awards are presented to county residents, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and police officers who go beyond the call of duty and perform acts of heroism and bravery. Recipients are nominated by community members.
Nearly 40 people are being recognized for 18 incidents.
Tickets cost $28. They’re available at both branches of Canandaigua National Bank in Canandaigua and Lyons National Bank in Geneva.
For more information, see ontariocountysafetycouncil.org or the organization’s Facebook page.