VICTOR — Honor Flight Rochester, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans, received a donation of $6,177 from the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club recently. The donation was made possible through the success of a fundraising dinner held on June 28 at Champion Hills Country Club in Victor.
The event, hosted by the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club, raised funds to transport deserving veterans to Washington, D.C. through the Honor Flight program. Honor Flight trips allow veterans to connect with fellow comrades, pay tribute to fallen heroes, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. The organization focuses on honoring veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and critically ill veterans from any service era.
Trisha Turner, president of the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club, expressed her gratitude for the community’s support.
“All proceeds from the Honor Flight dinner go to benefit Honor Flight Rochester,” Turner said. “We are privileged to raise funds to transport our heroes to Washington, D.C., and to thank our veteran heroes for their many sacrifices.”
Turner was accompanied by Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren, as well as representatives from the New York State Federation of Republican Women and the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club. The volunteers proudly presented the check for $6,177 to Steve Wendell, Speaker’s Bureau of Honor Flight Rochester.
The donation will contribute to fulfilling the organization’s mission of honoring and showing gratitude to our veterans.
For more information about Honor Flight Rochester and how to support their cause, visit their website at www.honorflightrochester.org.