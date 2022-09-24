The State Fair is an opportunity for 4-H youth to exhibit their skills on a larger stage and is a time to make new friends, challenge their abilities and learn responsibility. Ontario County was represented by local talented youth members at the NYS Fair.
The following youth sent non-animal projects for judging in the youth building at the fair: Annika Parshall, Joseph Parshall, Liam Parshall, James Hay, Charlie Rodas, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Mason Michaelsen, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Isaiah Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Miriam Manning, Clover Manning, Leto Manning, Hattie Dimpfl, Tessa Cull, Elise Gaspary, Ella Yerkes, Braydon Polce, and Declan McLaughlin.
The following youth exhibited beef cattle: Addy Rae Bozeman, Travis Clark, Owen Grefrath, and Grant Pyra.
The following youth exhibited dairy cattle: Owen Grefrath and Emmett Smithling.
The following youth exhibited goats: Wyatt Wadams and Olivia Maslyn.
The following youth exhibited horses: Allie Gorton, Isaiah Murphy, MacKenzie McClung, MacKayla McClung, and Abigail McKeegan.
The following youth competed in the avian bowl contest. This is a contest testing their knowledge of poultry care: Shelby Miller, Elder Dimpfl, Miriam Manning, Max Manning, Clover Manning, Leto Manning, and Mason Michaelsen.
The following youth competed in the Livestock Skillathon, which is a contest to test youth knowledge of the care of beef, sheep, and swine animals: Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Olivia Maslyn, Wyatt Wadams, Mercie Nicol, Mason Michaelsen, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Annika Parshall, Liam Parshall, Joseph Parshall
The following youth competed in Livestock Judging, which is a contest to test youth knowledge of beef, sheep, and swine conformation: Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Olivia Maslyn, and Wyatt Wadams.
The following youth participated in the Wildlife Habitat Education Program contest which tested their knowledge of forests and wildlife: Elder Dimpfl, Madison Glaude, Max Manning, Miriam Manning, Leto Manning, Clover Manning, Annika Parshall, Joseph Parshall, Liam Parshall, Declan McLaughlin, Mason Michaelsen, and Mackenzie Michaelsen.
The following youth served as poultry teen leaders in the youth building. As teen leaders, they cared for the poultry in the exhibit and interacted with the public. They supervised the public’s interactions with baby chicks and answered questions about the poultry industry: Wyatt Wadams, Mercie Nicol, Shelby Miller, Simon Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Olivia Maslyn, Annika Parshall, Joseph Parshall, and Liam Parshall.