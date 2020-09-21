The New York Coalition For Open Government is sponsoring a training session on the state’s Freedom of Information Law. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 25.
The session will be held via Zoom. There is no charge to participate.
Kristin O’Neill, the assistant director of the New York State Committee on Open Government, will provide an overview of what the law requires. Her experience will help government officials who process FOIL requests, and media personnel and/or concerned citizens who are interested in obtaining information.
Steven Brown, a reporter for Channel 2 News in Buffalo, will provide advice and tips based on his experience in filing FOIL requests.
The seminar will last an hour. Participants will be allowed to ask questions.
Register for the meeting in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoc-igpjgvHdMA_VFG5ILZfWZwo7XDI2u8. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information on the New York Coalition For Open Government, visit www.nyopengov.org.