HOPEWELL — In an effort to attract new corrections officers at the Ontario County Jail, there will be a recruitment open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the 3045 County Complex Drive jail.
The event is in preparation for an upcoming civil service exam. Information and study materials for the exam will be provided at the open house.
Those attending will have to complete a medical questionnaire in the lobby. Masks will be required in the facility due to Covid-19 protocols.
The exam will be given Dec. 11, but the deadline to apply is this coming Wednesday. Candidates can apply online at ontario-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams.