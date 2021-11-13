GENEVA — More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, offering a curbside option.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys — to children worldwide since 1993.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. A step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox page on the organizations website.
Local drop-off locations include:
- Wellspring Church, 22 Teft Ave., Clifton Springs.
- New Life Assembly of God, 7608 Route 31, Lyons
- Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road, Canandaigua
- Calvary Chapel of Seneca Falls, 2291 State Route 89, Seneca Falls
- Seneca Community Church, 5738 Route 96, Romulus
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important Covid-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.