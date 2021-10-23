GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern has announced the official start of Operation Merry Christmas. Since 1972, The Geneva Center of Concern has provided a complete holiday meal, age-appropriate gifts for children ages birth — 18, family games and books, hats and mittens and personal care items to Geneva residents in need.
Applications for food and gifts will be taken in the Center’s thrift store from Nov. 2-12 with weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Applicants will need to bring proof of a Geneva Address, proof of household income, and proof of family members.
Donations are also encouraged. The Center is need of new, unwrapped gifts, as well as turkeys, hams, and assorted holiday foods for the boxes. For more information on Operation Merry Christmas, call (315) 789-1117 or email genevacoc@gmail.com.