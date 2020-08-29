CANOGA — This Seneca County hamlet has parted with a piece of its history.
At 6 p.m. July 29, Nelson Weiler, 1st Assistant Chief of the Canoga Fire Department, gave the order for the demolition of the company’s original building to begin.
The original concrete building, with a two-truck bay, had been housing the department’s emergency vehicles since 1947. With the help of former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio, who helped start the grant process for the Canoga Fire Department, and Nozzolio’s successor, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, who assisted in its completion, a new six-truck bay building has become a reality.
The land that houses the firehouse was purchased in September 1947; by May 1948, it was built and dedicated. Once the grant was received, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2019. In July 2020, the firehouse was completed.
Besides more room for trucks and gear, the company now has a training room, internet service, air conditioning and a large meeting room that is available for community use.
While the old building is gone, its history is being preserved. Memorabilia will be displayed throughout the new firehouse, and the old siren will be the focal point of a memorial display which will be created outside.