OVID — The Ovid Federated Church, in partnership with Foodlink, the South Seneca school district Ecumenical Food Pantry, and STEPS, will hold mobile pantry food distributions March 2, 16, and 30, as well as April 13 and April 27.
All five events will occur from 4-6 p.m. at the South Seneca Middle/High School on Main Street.
A drive-thru event, volunteers will place prepacked items in your vehicle. All are welcome. There will be no income or residency check, but participants in this drive are asked to share.
No one will be admitted onto school property until 3:30 p.m. on distribution days.
For more information, call (607) 869-2794.