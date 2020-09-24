TYRE — Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes Inc. has been selected to receive a $5,000 COVID-19 relief and recovery grant from The Red Backpack Fund, an opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits made possible by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation.
“My hope is that this gift will help alleviate some of the pressures caused by this horrible pandemic,” Spanx Founder Sara Blakely said. “Twenty years ago, I started Spanx with $5,000 in savings, and I see this as a time to pay it forward. Small business is the backbone of our culture. I know what it’s like to be a small business owner, and I want to provide some relief to these entrepreneurs during this time.”
The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation donated $5 million to support female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19 and teamed up with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund.
Thousands of business owners and nonprofit founders from across the United States and its territories applied to receive a grant from The Red Backpack Fund to combat economic hardship caused by COVID-19. Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes was selected based on its application, its urgent need for COVID-19 relief, and its demonstrated capacity to overcome COVID-19 setbacks.
GlobalGiving, a 501(c)(3) organization with nearly two decades of grant-making experience, will award grants to at least 1,000 women entrepreneurs from now through September 2020 through The Red Backpack Fund. GlobalGiving has assembled a 100% women-led team to lead the grantee selection process. The team includes grant specialists, social workers, female entrepreneurs, analysts, and monitoring and evaluation experts.
Learn more about The Red Backpack Fund at www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund.