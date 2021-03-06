SENECA FALLS — Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes on Mound Road has remained open throughout the pandemic, due to the commitment of volunteers who provide care to residents 16 hours each day (an 8-hour night shift is covered by paid staff).
Pathway Home is seeking new volunteers. Those who wish to volunteer will receive the training they need from staff. No prior experience or qualifications are required. Volunteers are assigned according to their comfort level with the work that’s required and their availability. Staff are available to respond if additional help is needed.
Resident-care volunteers work four-hours shifts, from 7-11 p.m. each day. The shift may involve bathing, turning and repositioning, giving medications, and other caregiving tasks. It also involves laughter, lightheartedness, and great conversations.
If you are interested in volunteering, call Pathway Home at (315) 257-0407 and leave your name and contact information, or send an e-mail to volunteer@pathwayhome.org.