GENEVA — Genevieve Cancilo is usually the one making others feel good. This holiday season, though, she received a special gift that put a smile on her face.
Why? Well, as Arlene Eddington, one of the organizers of the gift, explained: Just because.
“Did you ever do a lil’ gesture for someone just because?” Eddington wrote in an email. “Well … it just so happens Genevieve Cancilo, a 97-year-old Geneva native and friend to our families (Vardabash, Sollenne and Eddington) was the recipient of the ‘YARD FAIRIES’ just because we wanted to make her smile a little bit more during this COVID pandemic to help relieve a little loneliness and sadness.”
Eddington, a Geneva elementary school teacher, said Cancilo has been a sweet friend over the years, performing such kind gestures as sending flowers, providing rides, sending meals, making phone calls to say hello and simply just making friendly visits.
“So,” Eddington said, “our families thought we’d ‘Pay it Forward’ with a ‘Seed of Kindness’ (the Yard Fairies in the photos), using her favorite phrase of all time: LOVE YOU MORE! Genevieve would always say LOVE YOU MORE and it became a household phrase of all our families!”
She reported that the yard fairies results in tears of joy and happiness being shed ... just because of kindness.
“Tis’ the Season for LOVE! TAG, YOU ARE IT!” she wrote. “Our family challenges you to plant a seed of kindness during the holidays. It doesn’t have to cost a cent — a smile, a wave, a friendly hello, a phone call, even a hand- written note card or you choose what it might be ... JUST BECAUSE!
“READY ... SET ... GO. Spread sunshine and smiles!”