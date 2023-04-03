PENN YAN — A part of the community since 1976, the Penn Yan Farmers’ Market (also known as the Yates County Cooperative Farm and Craft Market) is currently organizing for its 47th year.
The market accepts farm products such as produce, plants, meats, and cheeses; crafts; baked goods; locally processed foods; and in general anything that can be made or grown locally and can be legally sold at a farmers’ market.
All items must be grown or made in Yates County or one of the immediately adjacent counties; and at least 80% must be grown or made by the vendor. A household member can represent the maker/grower at the stall.
The annual organizational meeting will be held in early April. Organizers are interested in hearing from new applicants both before and after the meeting, and people they hear from before the meeting will be invited to join the (optional) meeting.
The market is expected to open as usual in late May or early June: Saturday mornings in downtown Penn Yan, on Jacob Street and the corner of Main Street at Jacob, across from Maiden Lane.
See their Facebook page at facebook.com/PennYan.Farmers.Market/. Some vendors come to all weeks of the market, others come seasonally or at intervals.
Most of last year’s vendors intend to return, but new vendors are expected as well and there is still room for more. Vendors can join at any time of year, but most like to plan ahead, and sometimes space availability is limited later in the season. Those interested should contact the market president, Rivka Davis, at 607-243-5234 or organic87@frontiernet.net.