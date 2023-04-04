PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Lions Club is encouraging Penn Yan Academy seniors to apply for $4,500 in scholarships offered by the club.
The Penn Yan Lions Club Community Service Award in memory of Lion Elliott Vorce is a $2,000 award given to two graduating seniors. The awards may be used for college or trade-school expenses.
They are given in consideration of an individual’s community service activities over the student’s entire school career.
Elliott Vorce was a Lion and a Penn Yan Academy history teacher for many years.
The Wayne W. Wagner Sportsman Award is a $500 award that honors his legacy of service to his community, youth sports, conservation, and the golfing community.
A founding member of the Penn Yan Lions Club, Wagner devoted 50 years of service to the goals of the club. He was particularly interested in youth basketball, serving as a referee, sponsor of foreign exchanges students, and sponsorship of the Section V basketball tournament. He was an avid hunter of white tail deer and a fisherman. He was an enthusiastic golfer and strong supporter of Lakeside Country Club.
Applications and more information for both scholarships are available in the Penn Yan Academy Guidance Office. Completed applications must be returned to the guidance office by April 28.