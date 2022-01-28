Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. &&