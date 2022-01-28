PENN YAN — School district residents interested in running for the Board of Education can pick up petition forms at the district office.
District officials said one board seat will be decided during the annual vote and election of board members on May 17. The position is for a three-year term.
Nominating petitions can be obtained from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the district office at One School Drive. The forms must be filed with the district clerk no later than April 18.
For more information, contact Katie Champlin, district clerk, at (315) 536-3371.