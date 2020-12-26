PHELPS — At Christmastime, the Phelps Lions Club typically provides food and gift baskets to about 30 families in need, including 80 kids.
The need this year was 35% greater than last Christmas. Although it was a daunting task, the club received an outpouring of support from many groups and community members.
Such organizations included the Phelps American Legion, the United Church of Phelps—UCP, Phelps Boy Scout Troop 46, the Mary Preston Foundation, and the Phelps Food Pantry.
With the help of such community partners, the Phelps Lions Club provided food baskets to 38 families and presents for 104 children.
On the evening of Dec. 18, members of the club packed up food and gifts which were then delivered by Troop 46 the next morning.