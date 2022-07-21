Positive-Negative drawing workshop at the Artworks Gallery

SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery offers a Positive-Negative Drawing Workshop with Roberta Nelson on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Artworks Gallery, 109 Fall St. in downtown Seneca Falls.
Participants need to bring a sketch pad, regular pencil, a black colored pencil, a white colored pencil, an eraser, a hard surface to be used as a cutting board, an exacto knife, a scissors, glue, and a pencil sharpener. The instructor will provide black paper, white illustration board, and tracing paper.
Cost is $40. Registration is required. Contact the instructor at 315-549-8323 or email rnelson33@rochester.rr.com.