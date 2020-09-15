GENEVA — Feminists Choosing Life of New York is celebrating the centennial of the women’s suffrage movement from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Club 86.
The guest speaker at “Inspiring Women: Celebrating Their Legacy” will be Serrin Foster, president of Feminists for Life of America.
Feminists Choosing Life of New York and Feminists for Life of America are sister coalitions. Both non-profits recognize “that abortion is a reflection that our society has failed to meet the needs of women.” Both organizations recognize the need to “systematically eliminat(e)… the root causes that drive women to abortion — primarily (the) lack of practical resources and support.”
A pro-life feminist mantra is “Women Deserve Better than Abortion,” a term trademarked by Feminists for Life of America.
The following appears on the Feminists for Life of America website: “Like Susan B. Anthony and other early American suffragists, today’s pro-life feminists envision a better world in which no woman would be driven by desperation to abortion: A world in which pregnancy, motherhood, and birth motherhood are accepted and supported; campuses and workplaces that support mothers in practical ways and do not force them to choose between their education or career plans and their children; a society that supports the role of mothers, values the role of fathers, and helps parents provide both financial and emotional support for their children; and a culture in which parents are respected, whether they decide to stay at home or return to work.”
Dinner choices Sept. 26 are baked chicken, grilled stuffed portabella/spinach and farro, or grilled salmon. Reservations are $75. Seating is limited because of COVID-19 regulations.
Reservations, program ads (no political ads) and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting info@flcny.org; by calling Michelle Sterlace-Accorsi, executive director of FCLNY, at (716) 864-1454; or by contacting Kathy Peters at kpeters6@rochester.rr.com or (315) 539-8006.