VICTOR — The Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council is hosting an event at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 in the Eastview Mall food court.
“Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft” will be led by state Trooper Jason Klewicki. The event will include refreshments and door prizes.
The SALT Council is a committee of area senior citizens and representatives from the Ontario County sheriff’s office, county Office for the Aging, Canandaigua Police Department, and Quail Summit. The organization educates the community on senior health and safety issues.
For more information on the council or the event, contact the Office for the Aging at 585-396-4040 or 315-781-1321.