BENTON — Yates County officials have scheduled a public information meeting to discuss two options for a natural gas main to the new highway department/emergency services building in the hamlet of Benton Center.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Benton firehouse.
The first option is to run the main from Pre-Emption Road along Havens Corners Road to Benton Center. The second option is to run the main from Stape Road along Route 14A to Benton Center.
The county Legislature approved the gas service — with options — at a recent meeting. Officials previously said local businesses and perhaps residents could get natural gas service from the new main.