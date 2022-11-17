CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library’s popular purse party fundraiser is back. Now in its seventh year, “Pursapalooza” will feature a curated collection of new and gently-used purses and totes, plus costume jewelry — all donated by members of the community.
Pursapalooza kicks off with a ticketed event from 4-5:30 p.m., offering patrons exclusive early access to the collection of new and vintage designer purses, totes, and wallets, as well as high-quality non-designer leather bags. This year’s collection includes items by Brighton, Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors, Patricia Nash, Saks, Kate Spade and more.
Champagne tickets are $30 per person in advance and are limited to 100. In addition to first dibs on the best of the collection, patrons will enjoy champagne and charcuterie prepared by Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake.
General admission tickets are good from 5:30-7 p.m. and are $15 per person in advance, or $20 per person at the door.
As a bonus to the collection of purses, wallets, totes, and jewelry, Pursapalooza attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a new designer purse paired with gift certificates from area businesses. Raffle tickets are $5 each and are available online only at https://wood-library-association.square.site/. Winners do not need to be present to win the raffle.