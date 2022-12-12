PENN YAN — Elks Lodge 1722 is hosting its annual free Christmas dinner for senior citizens Dec. 18.
Ron Dailey, the lodge’s exalted ruler, said donations from the lodge, local businesses, and individuals pay for the food and associated costs. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, stuffing, dinner roll, and dessert.
There will be two seatings, each for 125 tickets. The first will be at 12 noon and the second at 2 p.m.
There also will be 50 takeout dinners. They can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets can be obtained at the Yates County Area Agency on Aging, in Suite 1116 at 417 Liberty St.