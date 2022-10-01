PENN YAN — In light of the recent near-loss of the village’s weekly Chronicle-Express, the Penn Yan Action Coalition is hosting a Community Forum on Local News.
The forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Penn Yan, 211 Main St. and all community members are invited to explore the importance of local media. Learn more about the relationship between the free press and democracy, discuss the dangers of the nation’s encroaching “news deserts,” and share thoughts on how to support all of local news sources.
Representatives of the local press will be participating in the conversation, including Finger Lakes Times Advertising Director Beth Kesel and Managing Editor Alan Brignall.
The First Presbyterian Church of Penn Yan has graciously granted the PYAC use of its Fellowship Hall for this important secular, community conversation.