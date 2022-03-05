PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health has scheduled a series of free rabies vaccination clinics for pets.
The dates:
• March 19, 9-10 a.m., Dundee village barns, 25 Spring St.
• June 4, 9-10 a.m., Penn Yan Firemen’s Field, 110 Hicks St.
• Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m., Potter Fire Department, 1255 Phelps Road.
• Sept. 12, 7-8 p.m., Italy highway barn, 915 Italy Valley Road.
• Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m., Starkey Highway Department, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road.
• Nov. 5, 9-10 a.m., Benton Fire Department, 932 Route 14A.
Public health officials said people can reduce their wait time at a clinic by completing the paperwork beforehand. Find forms at yatescounty.org/239/rabies-clinic.
Pet owners need to bring proof of any previous rabies vaccination, such as a certificate from a veterinarian or other rabies clinic certificate. The new certificate will be valid for three years; all others will be valid for one year.
Owners are asked to have all animals on a leash or in a pet carrier.