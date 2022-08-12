GENEVA — St. Paul’s Evangelistic Outreach Ministry will be holding a free “Backpack Giveaway” on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The event will be held in the parking lot at St. Paul’s Full Gospel Baptist Church, 76 East North St. from noon until all the backpacks are gone. Children must be in attendance to receive a backpack.
There will be snacks, music, face painting, a bounce house and more.
The church would like to thank the following for their contributions: Wegmans, Nardozzi Paving & Construction, the Geneva Police Dept., Friendly Ford, Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, Lyons National Bank, Murphy’s Service Station, Saglimbeni Liquor Store, Uncle Joe’s, Momberger’s Deli, Cam’s, Chevy Buick car dealership, Cosentino’s Ristorante, and Walmart.
With questions or for additional information, contact the church at (315) 789-2837. Bishop John S. Dixon is the pastor.