LYONS — The Lyons Inter Church Council is sponsoring a Lenten Free Soup and Sandwich Lunch at the Methodist Church, 93 William St., on March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Soup, sandwich, crackers, pickle, fruit and water will be provided for this pick up-and-take meal. The March menu is: Chef’s Choice soup; choice of ham salad, tuna salad, or PB&J sandwich.
Reservations should be made by the day before at 11 am. Call (315) 946-6035 or email lyons.umc@verizon.net. Leave a message if no answer with your name, phone and how many lunches.
People also are invited to bring non-perishable canned goods to their churches during Lent or to drop items off at Dobbins Drugs in Lyons. These will be donated to the Lyons Community Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Need has increased.
The Inter Church Council of Lyons is an ecumenical association of Christian congregations in Lyons for the purpose of giving witness to the gospel of Jesus Christ in our community. They are engaged together in worship, study, service and mutual support for the unity and well being of the community. The church members are First Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Grace Episcopal Mission, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church and the United Methodist Church.