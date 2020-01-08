ROMULUS — Due to renovations in a portion of the Seneca County sheriff’s office, people are being asked to delay any business they may have there for a couple of days.
Sheriff Tim Luce said there will be renovations at the records/civil/pistol permit offices Wednesday and Thursday. The sheriff added that people may want to postpone their business there, if possible, because the renovations will result in longer than usual wait times.
“The patience of the public is appreciated, and we expect business as usual by Friday,” Luce said.